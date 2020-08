Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral for Rev. William Ray Johnson Sr., 77, will be 5 pm Friday at First United Pentecostal Church Denham Springs; visitation at 3 pm. Interment at Evergreen Mausoleum, services with Church Funeral Services.

