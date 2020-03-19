Rhett R. Coleman, 82 years old, of Baton Rouge, passed away on March 15, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1938. Mr. Coleman was a graduate of Capitol High School in 1955; in addition, he attended Grambling State University. He later served in the United States Army. He was employed as a bus driver with East Baton Rouge Parish School System and later retired from Stanton's Ace Appliance. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sandra K. Coleman, daughters, Ruby M. Coleman and Shawndray M. King, sons, Jasmon B. Coleman (Ireyon), and Tyler T. Coleman, sister, Clois D. Coleman and grandchildren, Jayceon B. Coleman and Jah'dae D. Coleman. A drive thru visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at Desselle's Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. , instructions will be given upon arrival. Religious services, restricted to executive ordered attendance numbers, will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New Gideon Baptist Church, 2542 Balis Drive. Baton Rouge, La. 70808; conducted by Reverend Brandon D. Collins, Officiating Pastor. Please, visit New Gideon BC website for live streaming of the funeral. Interment at LA National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020