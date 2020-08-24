Rhoda E. West, 69, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the privacy of her home at 7:25 pm. She was born to the late Elmo and Susie Curry Sr. on November 12, 1950. She was a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a graduate of McKinley High School class of 1968. Rhoda loved cooking and telling people what to do. Rhoda had a kind heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. She is survived by her loving son, Eric (Anndria) West, two daughters Koreen (Alvin) Scott and Ericka West all of Baton Rouge, La. six grandsons, Gerald (Patrice) West, Quinton Bracken, Kevin Wright Jr., Alvin Scott Jr., Eric West Jr. and Jamii Williams. Seven granddaughters, Mainiek West, Jazzmen West, Edria West, Karli (Elijah) Scott, Imyri West, Kezia Scott and A'Riyah West. Four great-granddaughters, Jakera West, Gerial West, Makenzee West, Germany West. Five great- grandsons Desmond and Deontay Winfield, Michael Dupas, Dash Stevenson and Tyran Stewart, all of Baton Rouge, La. Three sisters, Mona Hunter of Baton Rouge, La. Mary Mobley of Richmond Ca. Alma Britton of San Francisco, CA. One sister-in-law, Brenda Holden of Baton Rouge, La. One brother Willie Austin of Milipas, CA. Eight nephews, Reginald Robinson of Sacramento, CA., Charles (Okima) Curry, Tyrus Willis, Terry Curry and Teeko Willis all of Baton Rouge, La., Bruce Britton, Anthony Britton of San Francisco, CA., and Willie Austin Jr. of California. Two nieces, Sherlyn Mobley of Richmond, CA., and Regina Mobley of Houston Tx. Three uncles, John Sims Jr. of Baton Rouge, La., Clarence "Fillmore Slim" Sims of San Francisco, CA. and Lionel (Vera) Sims of San Leandro, CA. Cousin Shirley Murray of Baton Rouge, La. Viewing will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Desselle Funeral Home at 263 Eddie Robinson Senior Dr. Baton Rouge, La. 70802 from 9 AM -11 AM following interment at Southern Memorial Garden 3012 Blount Rd. Baton Rouge, La. 70808, Pastor R.C. White; Jesus Christ Is Lord Ministries. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to her neighbors Crystal Marshall, Louis Hall, Terrance White, Alice Leonard, Henry Thompson and Dr. Lavie at the Mary Bird Cancer Center and the Pinnacle Home Health and Hospice staff. Preceded in death by son, Michael West, two sisters, Janice Curry and Joycelyn Curry, two brothers Elmo Curry Jr., Charles Leonard Curry and granddaughter Amijah West and niece Pamela Turner. Her Celebration of Life will continue at Good Times at 809 Eddie Robinson Senior Drive, Baton Rouge, La. 70802.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store