Rhonda Gail Richard Stanley, 69, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Rhonda worked for Demco for 47 years as a Dispatcher before retiring. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Tuesday, December 31, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Christi and Jason "Odie" Odell; grandchildren, Blair and Brady Odell; nephew and his wife, Jimmy and Catherine Brackin; great-nephew, Thomas; and brother-in-law, James "Buddy" Brackin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Connie Mae Richard; and sister, Linda Brackin. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019