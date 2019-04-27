Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"I'm going to make everything around me beautiful. That will be my life." - Elsie de Wolfe. Rhonda Lane Borne was called home on Friday, April 26, 2019, at the age of 60. Though she faced many physical hindrances in her earthly life, she certainly made up for it with her spirit. Rhonda was a beautiful combination of strength, love, and vibrance. Those who were blessed enough to know her will cherish her beautiful smile, bone-crushing hugs, and intense stares when things didn't go her way. Her love for people, bingo, music, and Dr. Pepper will undoubtedly add lots of fun to Heaven. Her presence will be sorely missed, but no one deserves God's promises more than Rhonda. She is preceded in death by her father, Wayne Borne; Stepfather, Donald Bueche; maternal grandparents, Elma and Croker Melder and paternal grandparents, Effie and Floyd Borne. She is remembered most by her mother, Bethel Bueche; sisters, Patti Gunter (Tony), Jackie Pfeifer (Garry); stepmother, Nina Bostwick; nieces, Christy Schexnaildre (Stephen), Kati LeBeau (Toby), Brittani Holmes; nephews, Jason Gunter (Kristen), Tony Gunter Jr. (Heather) and Beau Holmes; numerous great nieces and nephews; and her nursing home family at Heritage Manor of Baton Rouge. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, at Ourso Funeral Home from 8-11am. A celebration of life will begin at 11am. The entombment will immediately follow in Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum, Prairieville. Pallbearers are Jason Gunter, Tony Gunter, Jr., Beau Holmes, Deven Altazan, Stephen Schexnaildre, and Toby LeBeau. Honorary pallbearers are Grant and Jerry Willis, Bob and Mitch Melder, Keith and Danny Gautreaux, and Bruce Britt. The family would like to thank the staff of Heritage Manor Nursing Home and Lifesource Hospice for all their compassion and care for Rhonda.

