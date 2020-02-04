Richard "Rabe" Raborn, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Jarreau, passed away on February 2, 2020, after battling a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Sharon T. Raborn; his daughter, Rhonda Raborn McClendon of Hammond; his son, Russell Lee Raborn of Baton Rouge; and 3 step-sons: Johnny Settoon of Colorado, Jason Settoon of Denham Springs, and Joel Settoon of Baton Rouge. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; as well as 2 sisters: Sylvia Alonzo and husband Ray and Sister Kathleen McClean and husband Don. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Olive Raborn; and a brother, Joseph Raborn. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was retired from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office after more than 30 years. He also worked for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office more than 15 years. Arrangements for his memorial service are incomplete at this time.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020