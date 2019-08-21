Richard A. "Bull" Warren, 63, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home in Clinton. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00. Burial will follow in Greensburg Cemetery, Greensburg. Bull was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Diana Lynn Buckles Warren and parents, Malcom and Willie Addison Warren. Pallbearers will be Gerald Kippers, Brad Buckles, Mason Roberson, Kenneth Buckles, Collin Dupuy, Jason Roberson, John wurzbach and Jack Allen Clary. He was a graduate of Jackson High School and loved hunting and fishing.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019