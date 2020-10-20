Richard Alvin Woolsey was born in Trenton, New Jersey on September 13, 1935 to parents Alvin Atchley Woolsey and Marietta (Burch) Woolsey. He attended school in Hamilton Township and graduated from Hamilton High in 1953. Varsity football led to a football scholarship to Delaware Valley University with graduation in 1957. Meeting Judy Leaver while still in college, they were married in 1959 in Chambers Methodist Church in Trenton. They left immediately for his job with Agrico Chemical Company in Saginaw, Michigan. He remained with that company through 41 years of change that included five different corporate "buy outs". Promotions ended up moving his wife, daughter Rhonda and son Rick to Florida, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Illinois, and Louisiana. God made him an awesome natural leader with an interest in and amazing ability to bring out the best in others. His driving concern was to provide safe working conditions and setting production records resulting in awards for both on many occasions. What made him happiest was seeing his family do well. Dick was only as happy as his most unhappy family member doing what he could to help. As tough as he had to be to handle the difficulties involved in managing large chemical plants (including one that was the largest manufacturing facility of its kind in the country) he was a great dad who was interested in all the family did and involved anytime he could be. What he enjoyed most was being a "fun grandpa". He was a fine Christian man, wonderful husband, son, brother, loyal friend, and a good neighbor. His pride and joy were his family and he worked hard to protect and provide for them. He deeply loved each one and their love received supplied significance for and meaning for his life. After retirement he split his time between his Baton Rouge and California family. While in California he worked for his son on an "as needed" basis. He felt blessed to help his son succeed and enjoyed the special folks at RR construction. He also worked at his church's homeless ministry, painted wooden cars that were given to underprivileged children. While in Baton Rouge he was active in Healing Place Church including "Cooking for Christ", the Cancer Ministry in which he brought snacks to children receiving chemotherapy at the St. Jude's clinic, Young at Heart, and Band of Brothers. Dick's life ended on Sunday, September 27th at 8:16 am as a result of massive injuries suffered when a driver going in the wrong direction at a rapid rate of speed "hit him" head on Centre City Parkway in Escondido, California on September 25 at 8:16 pm. He chose to be cremated and have a church memorial service. There will be a "Celebration of Life" service at Healing Place Church at 19202 Highland Road in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on October 23 at 11:00 am, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. A second service will be held on November 7th in Vista, California at Grace Neighborhood Church on East Vista Way. Then a small service on November 9th at Meadowbrook Christian Village for its residents. Along with wife Judy he is leaving behind his daughter Rhonda Lynn Picou, her sons Micah Richard Picou, Brook LaRue Welch, and daughter Natalie Cherie' Welch. His son Richard (Rick) Albert Woolsey, wife Heidi Dukleth Woolsey and their four sons- Jacob Richard, Chad Austin, Jared Allen, and Cameron Lowell Woolsey of California. Surviving is a sister Ms. Barbara Woolsey Pope living in Pennsylvania near her daughter Dr. Anne Coleman, husband Dr. Rand Coleman, and their children and her son Bradly Pope, wife Tracey and their children. He is also survived by sister Iris Woolsey and her husband Gary Tomita in Hawaii. His parents await him in heaven. By the goodness of God Dick lived to reach the hospital and died surrounded by his family, love, and prayers. Kindness from Escondido Palomar Hospital bending pandemic guidelines was worth so much to us. We will always be grateful to the two extraordinary trauma surgeons who attended him, and the trauma ICU nurses who were such a blessing to him and us with their compassionate care. We are also deeply grateful for all the many expressions of love, concern and kindness expressed to us during this difficult time. Words fail at times like this but please accept our heartfelt thanks and may God bless you all. In lieu of flowers may we suggest a donation to your favorite children's charity, such as St. Jude's Children's Cancer Hospital in Memphis, TN.

