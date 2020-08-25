Richard Alan Billingsley, a resident of Prairieville, Louisiana lost his battle with cancer on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 57. Richard fought hard and died peacefully at home with his beloved wife and daughter by his side. He was born September 13, 1962 in Lamesa, Texas and grew up close by in Midland. As an adult he lived in the Dallas area where he and his wife were married. They later moved to Prairieville, where they raised their two beautiful children. He loved watching football and family game night with his wife and kids and making people laugh. Richard is survived by his wife of 26 years, Phyllis Briggs Billingsley, his daughter Madeline Billingsley; his parents Betty Smith and John Billingsley, Jr. and wife Harriett Billingsley; his sister Sheri Hay and husband Tim, his brothers David Billingsley and wife Sheryl, Taylor Billingsley and wife Rachel, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Richard "Ricky" Alan Billingsley II; sister Taryn Billingsley; stepfather Joe Smith; grandparents Buster and Berniece Phipps, John & "Tootsy" Billingsley Sr., and Uncle Michael Billingsley. His family will miss his sense of humor and laughter the most. They are grateful that he is no longer suffering and are comforted in knowing he is with his son, Ricky. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10:00 am until the funeral services for 2:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.