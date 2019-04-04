Richard Allen (Dickie) Gonzales, 81 years old of Moulton, Alabama passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, Alabama. He was born December 15, 1937 in Plaquemine, Louisiana to Peter Gonzales and Estelle Brown Gonzales. Visitation will be Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Moulton, Alabama from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm. Funeral service will at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Tommy Whitlow officiating. Burial will be in Shoemaker Cemetery with Neil Carter officiating. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Faye Lynn Gonzales of Moulton; daughters, Cindy Duke and Cherrie Whitlow. Grandchildren, Corey, Clint and Tad Parnell. Emily Wadkins and Drew Whitlow. 6 Great Grandchildren. Brothers, Peter (Pops) Gonzales (Mary Kay), Douglas Gonzales (Sarah), and Donnie Gonzales (Judy). Sisters; Ruthie Landry (Robbie), Katie Landry (George) and Gayle Ostergren (Skip) Louisiana. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Mona Franklin and nieces, Kathy Landry and Dawn Gonzales. Memorial Service will also be held in his hometown of Plaquemine, Louisiana at a later date.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen 'Dickie' Gonzales.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019