Richard Andrews Yllander, 82 years old, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 20, 2019. He entered this world on April 12, 1937, born to Albert and Elizabeth Yllander, in Centreville, Ms. He retired from Allied Chemical as an operator with over 30 years of service. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Clingan Yllander; sons, Rick Yllander (Lisa) of Ethel, Jeff Yllander (Alice) of Florida, and Thomas Yllander (Tabetha) of Texas; daughter, Vickie Huh (Kyung) of Texas; 9 grandsons, Corey Yllander, Micah Yllander, Austin Yllander, Jake Yllander, Jonathan Yllander, Thomas Yllander, Tyler Yllander, Quinlan Huh and Baylor Huh; 1 great-grandson, Harrison Yllander; sisters, Linda Toler (Ben) and Margaret Jackson (Ken); his beloved pet Rowdy and a host of nieces and nephews. Richard is preceded in death by his father, Albert Carl Yllander; mother, Annie Elizabeth Smiley Yllander; brothers, Albert Yllander, Jr. and Otto Yllander. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker LA, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Friday, May 24, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Reverend Jay Avance. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hospice of Baton Rouge, Butterfly Wing, 3600 Florida Blvd #1100, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

