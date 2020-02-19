Richard "Rick" Anthony Moscatello, 52, was called home by God on February 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by those he loved, after a courageous battle with cancer. Rick was born in Tampa, Florida on June 8, 1967. He received his B.A. in Mathematics and Masters in Statistics/Probability from the University of South Florida in 1990. Rick taught at Tulane University in New Orleans while continuing his Graduate level coursework. Rick lived to teach, write, and game. Rick was a math instructor for more than 20 years, and loved teaching the "hard" math at LSU for the past 6 years. Rick is survived by his loving wife Anne "Lucia" Cockfield-Moscatello, his three children by marriage: Sarah H. Butcher (Cody), Paul C. Moran (Megan), Hannah E. Moran, four grandchildren, his mother Frankie Morris Moscatello, and his sister Deborah Lynn Moscatello. Rick was preceded in death by his father Richard John Moscatello. Rick will be sorely missed, never forgotten and loved forever. Visitation and Mass will be held Saturday, February 22, at Christ the King Church & Catholic Center on the LSU Campus, 11 W. Fraternity Ln., Baton Rouge, LA 70803. Visitation begins 11:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 1:00 p.m.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020