Richard Brent Bullion, Sr., a pipefitter and 30-year member of the Local 198 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union and an employee of Ralph's Supermarket Hwy 44 Store, was taken peacefully into the hands of the Lord at his home on July 8, 2020 at the age of 60. Brent enjoyed living a simple life, and spending time with his wife, friends, and family. Brent adored his grandchildren, and they meant the world to him. Brent is survived by his loving wife and best friend of over 40 years Rebecca Bullion, father Marvin Bullion, son and daughter-in-law Richard Jr. and Sarah and their children Ava, Noah, and Channing, son and daughter in law Jeremy and Ticia and their children Cooper and Maddox, son and daughter in law John and Jenna and their daughter Ella, brother and sister-in-law Neal and Andy and their children Nikki Smith, Eric, Garrett (God Child) and Stephen, brother Gaylen "Gatorbug" sister Monica Bullion and mother and father in law Victor and Betty Poirrier. Godmother Loretta Gulion. Brent was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Harry Sr "Nook" and Elmire Bullion, maternal grandparents Jasper and Mary Sparacino; mother Mary Louise Bullion, and grandson Brody Thomas and Godfather Thomas Murchand. Most will remember Brent as "Bull" or "Papa Bull" and will be missed and cherished by his children's friends that he coached in baseball or supported and cheered for playing middle and high school football. Brent had a heart of gold and would do anything in his power to help a friend or family member in need. Brent's ashes will be laid to rest at the Prairieville Cemetery in a Private Celebration of Life memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred to be used to honor his life and memory; to give a love gift please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/richard-b-bullion-sr.
Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.