Richard "Danny" Brown, 62, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. Daniel loved to whittle and work with wood and carving. He was a cowboy at heart and was a loving brother, uncle, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, on Friday, March 1, from 11 a.m. until memorial service at 12 p.m. He is survived by his sisters, Becky McAlister and husband, Wiley, and Vicki Brown-Lane; brother, Eric Brown; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Byron Brown; mother and stepfather, Mildred Marie Skinner and Pat Skinner; brother, Greg Brown; brother-in-law, Scott Lane; and sister-in-law, Helen Brown. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019