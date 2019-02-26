Richard "Danny" Brown

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "We are so sorry for your loss of a dear loved one. We hope..."
    - P M Williams
  • "Please know that so many others share your grief and are..."
  • "Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the death of your..."

Richard "Danny" Brown, 62, of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. Daniel loved to whittle and work with wood and carving. He was a cowboy at heart and was a loving brother, uncle, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, on Friday, March 1, from 11 a.m. until memorial service at 12 p.m. He is survived by his sisters, Becky McAlister and husband, Wiley, and Vicki Brown-Lane; brother, Eric Brown; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Byron Brown; mother and stepfather, Mildred Marie Skinner and Pat Skinner; brother, Greg Brown; brother-in-law, Scott Lane; and sister-in-law, Helen Brown. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Funeral Home
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.