Richard "Blue" Brown at the age of 75 years departed this earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Luke Nursing Home of Algiers, LA. Beloved husband of Lynette Brown. Loving father of Damion Brown (Wendy), Regina Brown, and Sean Smith (Jeannie); Stepfather of Toshibe Byrd, Charles Byrd, Hallie Larkins, and Victor Azore. Beloved brother of David Brown, Kenneth Brown (Freida), Darlene Brown (Aaron), and Carolyn Smith (Mayweather). Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 11 step-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents James and Doretha Brown; Sister, Sandra Dennis; and brothers, Lionel Brown and Robert Brown. Pastors, officers, and members of Greater Good Hope B.C. of Norco, LA and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Good Hope Baptist Church 47 Cathy St. Norco, LA. Dr. Tyrone Scott officiating. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be private. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985)535-6837
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020