Richard Carroll Rabalais
Richard Carroll Rabalais passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Harvest Manor in Denham Springs at the age of 68. He was a native and resident of Addis. Richard was a retired employee of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, where he maintained the church buildings and grounds with care and devotion. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 19th, at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, from 8 to 9:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, celebrated by Rev. Matt Dupre. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. Richard is survived by his uncle, Roy Caffarel of Palm Springs, CA; five siblings, Robert A. Rabalais and wife Sharon Breaux Rabalais of Zachary, Renee Rabalais Leveron and husband Todd of Addis, Daniel P. Rabalais and wife Leslie Behrens Rabalais of Baton Rouge, Denise Rabalais Barker and husband Tony of Geismar, and David O. Rabalais and wife Aimee Garlington Rabalais of Port Allen; nieces and nephews, Michael, Scott and Brad Rabalais, Ashley Marino, Terynn Hebert and Brett Morales, Jacob Leveron, Adam and Matthew Rabalais, Joshua Berthelot, Patrick and Alex Rabalais; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Wilton and Betty Ann Caffarel Rabalais. Richard was a member of the Knights of Columbus #10744 (he was a 4th degree Knight), Brusly Lions Club, and an Advisor to the Brusly Scouts. Richard was an active volunteer and supporter of local athletics in his parish. Pallbearers will be his nephews. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
08:00 - 09:45 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
1 entry
September 16, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
