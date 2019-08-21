Richard Charles "Rickey" Kinney, of Denham Springs, passed away at the age of 36 on August 18, 2019. He is survived by his parents Richard and Denise Kinney, his grandmother Dot Strader, his sister Kayla and her fiancé Danny Torregrossa, his two children Isaac and Adlee, and his girlfriend Ashley Rivet. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will begin at 2 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019, with a service at 6 pm at Cornerstone Church, 28280 S. Satsuma Rd, Livingston, LA 70754. Exodus 33:14 My presence will go with you, and I will give you rest.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019