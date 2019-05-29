Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Richard Davis. View Sign Service Information Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home 1553 Wooddale Blvd. Baton Rouge , LA 70806 (225)-927-1640 Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Richard Davis, a native of Weynoke, LA, a resident of Baton Rouge passed peacefully from this life on May 24, 2019 at his residence. Rev. Davis was an ordained minister serving as the Assistant Pastor of the Greater St. Michael Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted wife, Rev. Melissa Dunn Davis; son, Kevin Davis (Val); three daughters, Cassie Holt (Jesse), Monica Springer (Veno) and Ricshanda Davis; two sisters, Pearl Gilmore (Carson, California), Joyce Green (Seattle, Washington); two, sisters- in-law, Debra Davis, and Shirley Davis; three Brothers-in-Law, Mark Dunn, Lloyal Dunn, and Carl Buchanan; Mother-in-Law, Irene D. Tate and a devoted God Daughter, Mekeyba Patin-Carr (Travis), 16 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Samuel Davis Sr. and Mary Raby Davis; Seven Brothers; six sisters and one son Larry Davis. Services will be held at New Light B.C., 650 Blount Road, B.R., LA. Visitation: Friday, May 31, 2019 1:00 PM until a Musical 6:00 - 8:00 PM; Celebration of Life Services - Saturday, June 1, 2019 10:00 AM; Interment immediately following in Southern Memorial Gardens. Rev, Gil Wright officiating. Rev. Richard Davis, a native of Weynoke, LA, a resident of Baton Rouge passed peacefully from this life on May 24, 2019 at his residence. Rev. Davis was an ordained minister serving as the Assistant Pastor of the Greater St. Michael Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his memories: his loving and devoted wife, Rev. Melissa Dunn Davis; son, Kevin Davis (Val); three daughters, Cassie Holt (Jesse), Monica Springer (Veno) and Ricshanda Davis; two sisters, Pearl Gilmore (Carson, California), Joyce Green (Seattle, Washington); two, sisters- in-law, Debra Davis, and Shirley Davis; three Brothers-in-Law, Mark Dunn, Lloyal Dunn, and Carl Buchanan; Mother-in-Law, Irene D. Tate and a devoted God Daughter, Mekeyba Patin-Carr (Travis), 16 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Samuel Davis Sr. and Mary Raby Davis; Seven Brothers; six sisters and one son Larry Davis. Services will be held at New Light B.C., 650 Blount Road, B.R., LA. Visitation: Friday, May 31, 2019 1:00 PM until a Musical 6:00 - 8:00 PM; Celebration of Life Services - Saturday, June 1, 2019 10:00 AM; Interment immediately following in Southern Memorial Gardens. Rev, Gil Wright officiating. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close