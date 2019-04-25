Richard E. Trudel, a native of Nashua, NH and resident of Gonzales, LA passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the age of 77 years old. Richard was employed at National Corporation for 36 years. He was an avid hunter and was a member of New England Brittany Retriever Hunting Club. He was a former member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Richard is survived by his loving wife of almost 54 years, Carol (Kristoff) Trudel, of Gonzales, LA; son, Jeffrey R. Trudel of Gonzales, LA; sister, Barbara Francour of Raymond, NH; brother, Ted Trudel Jr., of Nashua, NH; favorite niece, Jennifer Smith of Nashua, NH, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lena and Ted Trudel, Sr.; brother, Arthur Trudel; sisters, Doris O'Neal and Margie Smith. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 3pm until a memorial service to celebrate Richard's life at 4pm. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019