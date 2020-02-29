Richard Earl Huff, 71, passed away on February 24, 2020. A private family graveside was held at Mississippi VA Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS. Richard was born on February 23, 1949 in Marianna, Arkansas. He entered the Army for basic training in Fort Polk, Louisiana and was first stationed in Germany for six months. He volunteered for the Vietnam War and was on the DMZ line. He was employed by U-Haul for seven years and was also a proud friend with Friends of Bob for 34 years. He loved to ride his lawnmower and cutting his grass. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Key Magee, his father, Effie Joe Huff, his brother, Charles Pulman, and his sister, Teresa Magee. Richard is survived by his wife, Donna Callender Huff, and his brothers, Bruce Magee of Lake Arthur, Louisiana and Kevin Magee of Arkansas.