Richard F. O'Brien, born in Alexandria on March 20, 1954, passed away on May 27, 2019 at his home in Baton Rouge. He was a native of Evergreen, Louisiana where he grew up on a dairy farm. He graduated from Bunkie High and Louisiana State University. He was an avid LSU fan and loved history. On May 14, 1996, he became a Junior Commerce Senator. For the last 14 years he was a tax preparer at H&R Block. He took great pride in his Irish roots and never failed to make someone smile or laugh. He was an active member of the Baton Rouge Irish Club. He loved to travel the world and was given the opportunity to travel as a navigator for numerous oil companies for 18 years. He married the love of his life Katherine "Kay" E. Waltman O'Brien on April 30, 1994. Their marriage and love produced identical twin daughters, Bonnie and Kathleen O'Brien. Richard took great pride in his family and never failed to be present for the important things in life. He loved his family deeply and was so proud of the family he made. His family takes great comfort in knowing he is in a better place with the Holy Father. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Miriam Frank Jordan O'Brien, father, Charles Andrew O'Brien Jr., and step mother Vera Poole O'Brien. Richard is survived by his wife Kay, twin daughters Bonnie and Kathleen, future son-in-laws Michael Grob and Seth Scioneaux, brothers Charles "Andy", John (Sandy), and Billy (Suzie) O'Brien, sister Martha (Mike) LeBlanc, numerous brother- and sister-in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and step siblings. Pallbearers will be Andy O'Brien, John O'Brien, Billy O'Brien, Michael Grob, Seth Scioneaux, Senator Ronnie Johns, Joseph "Joey" Leblanc, and Jackson Ferriss. Honorary pallbearers include Jack Harris and Robert E. "Rew" Waltman Jr. Visitation will be held on Monday June 3, 2019 from 9-10:45 AM followed by a funeral service conducted by minister Charles E. Waltman from 10:45-11:45 AM at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816. Richard will be interred in his final resting place following the funeral service at Resthaven. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Wild Babies Care Sanctuary (225-953-0260) in Richard's name. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 3, 2019