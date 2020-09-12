"O death, where is your victory. O death, where is your sting?" The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ." 1 Corinthians 15:55-56. Richard Faures Rathbone, Sr., M.D., faithful servant of Christ, saw God's work in him to completion and received his eternal crown of righteousness on September 10, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Michele, and family as his valiant battle with cancer came to an end. A brilliant doctor, compassionate counselor, and steadfast friend, he used his gifts at every opportunity to spread the gospel. His life on earth portrayed the redeeming love of our Lord Jesus Christ. Richard was born on September 1, 1955, and grew up in Baton Rouge, La. He graduated from Washington and Lee University in Virginia, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity; and LSU Medical School in New Orleans. He was a gifted diagnostician who loved a challenge and spent hours researching ways to help his patients. His passion for learning matched his compassion for people, and he found his niche as a rural doctor in his bustling medical practice in Clinton, La. A true country doctor, he could be found making house calls or stitching up friends in his own kitchen, often trading for food or services. Richard delighted in his work and valued each of his patients dearly. Throughout his 35 years in Clinton he served as the medical director of home health centers, nursing homes, rehab facilities, hospices, was Chief of Staff at Lane Memorial Hospital, and served as a long-time Board President at Silliman Institute. Richard's best days were spent on the golf course, in a duck blind, on a ski boat, and at Tiger Stadium watching LSU football. People were his passion, and he loved his friends as well as strangers-who-would-soon-become-his-friends. Richard was always involved in the life of his church and strongly believed in the healing power of forgiveness. He was a great conversationalist, the life of every party, and always the last one to leave. He loved a good story, and he starred in all the best ones. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife of 42 years, Michele, his six children (each of whom claimed to be his favorite), and his large extended family. In every way, Richard lived this life preparing for the next. Richard is survived by his wife, Michele Moreau Rathbone; daughters Rebecca Rathbone Harrod and husband Chambliss Harrod, M.D., Sarah Rathbone Corbin and husband Rev. Brent Corbin, Mary Jackson Rathbone Barham and husband Henry Barham, M.D., Elizabeth Rathbone, Anna Rathbone Miller and husband Andrew Miller; and son Richard Rathbone Jr. and wife Catherine. He was "Granddaddy" to George, Wait, Anna Charles, Chambliss Jr., John Moreau, and Michot Harrod; Nora Kline, Katherine, Mary, and Margaret Corbin; Jane, Henry Jr., Charles, Edward, and William Barham; Apoline Rathbone-Shirley; and Rose and Andrew Miller Jr. He is also survived by sisters Barbara Rathbone and Shawnee Rathbone McCord and husband Steve; his brother Jack Rathbone and wife Randee; brothers- and sisters-in-law Allen Lottinger, Tonsie Beach, Al and Margarette Moreau, Doug and Elaine Moreau, Becky and Ned Newsham, Margo and Mac McCarthy, Jeanne and Steve Caldarera, and Andre Moreau. He was predeceased by parents, Jack and Barbara Rathbone, sisters-in-law Colette Lottinger and Suzanne Moreau, and brother-in-law Pat Beach. Pallbearers will be Richard Rathbone Jr., Chambliss Harrod, Brent Corbin, Henry Barham, Andrew Miller, George Harrod, Wait Harrod, Jack Rathbone, Steve McCord, Al Moreau Jr., Doug Moreau, Andre Moreau, Allen Lottinger, Ned Newsham, Mac McCarthy, Steve Caldarera, Chet Harrod, Joe Kelly, Bill Myers, John Shirley, and Mart Stott. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons Henry Barham Jr., Chambliss Harrod Jr., Charles Barham, Andrew Miller Jr., Edward Barham, John Moreau Harrod, William Barham, and Michot Harrod. Visiting at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, 5pm to 8pm, Friday, September 18. Visiting at South Baton Rouge Presbyterian Church, 933 Staring Lane, 9am until religious services at 11am, Saturday, September 19, conducted by Rev. Nathan Tircuit and Rev. Brent Corbin. The service will be live-streamed at sbrpc.org
The family extends a special thanks to his faithful and loyal staff at Rathbone Clinic in Clinton who worked beside him for 35 years; to Mark Mouton, M.D., Terry Zellmer, M.D., Sarah Beach Taylor, Vince Cataldo, M.D., Milind Javle, M.D.; and to the Foto Sisters who deeply ministered to him and his family this last year. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. To view the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.