"Well done good and faithful servant- now enter into the joy of the Lord. Rejoice and be glad for your reward in heaven is great" Richard Gale Creed, Sr. was called home to join his beloved wife, Cammie, on May 29, 2019 after dying peacefully in his sleep with children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren at his bedside. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 :00 AM at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Avenue. A Memorial Service celebrated by Father Randy Cuevas and Rev Larry M Parker will follow. at 11:00 AM. After the memorial service, the graveside Rite of Committal with Navy Military Funeral Honors will be led by Fr. Cuevas at Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North Blvd. A resident of Baton Rouge since 1945, Gale was preceded in death by his wife, Camille Breaux Creed, a brother and sister-in-law, John L. and Katherine Creed and sister-in-law, Juliette Claire Breaux. He is survived by his three sons and daughters in law: Richard Gale (Kipp) Creed, Jr. and Sarah Anne Munson Creed; Stephen Creed; John Curtis and Lisa McHale Creed and eight grandchildren: Richard Gale Creed III, Katherine Munson Creed Gold, William Bannon Creed, Camille Creed Zaunbrecher, Elise McHale Creed, Emily Creed Lorando, Charles Woodward Creed, John Curtis Creed, Jr. and two great grandchildren: Brooks Creed Gold and Juliette Clare Zaunbrecher. Gale, a member of St. Aloysius would often visit the church during the work week for a brief, quiet prayer. He was a founding member of the St Aloysius St. Vincent de Paul Society to provide assistance in the homes of the poor in our parish. He served as head of the St Aloysius Usher Society. A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, he attended C.E. Byrd High School before receiving a Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana State University. He was an officer in the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Daggers Inter-Fraternity Council. Lieutenant Commander Creed will be remembered by his sailors as the commanding officer of the Naval reserve unit in Baton Rouge. He volunteered at 17 years of age during WWII and sailed in the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean war zones; thereafter receiving his Officers Commission in The Naval Reserves. He was called to active duty in the Korean War as Lieutenant Commander of the Naval destroyer USS Black. In April 1944 he received press coverage and commendations for heroism when he volunteered for a reconnaissance mission under hostile mortar fire on the coast of North Korea. He was the Commanding Officer of US Naval Reserve Unit 8-22 in Baton Rouge, leading his division to first recognition in the Eight Naval District, comprised of 6 states. He was a Charter Member of the Baton Rouge Navy League. He received numerous service awards for military service including the Presidential Unit Citation with 2 Combat Campaign & Engagement Stars for combat service in Korea. He was state Vice-President of the Naval Reserve Association, State Vice-President of the Reserve Officers Association, and a member of the Sea Cadets. He accepted honorable discharge from the Navy in 1963. Gale founded his own business, R. Gale Creed Company - Real Estate Appraisers and was recipient of the City's Most Outstanding Realtor in 1972. He was a statewide leader in upgrading the educational and professional requirements for real estate sales and appraisal professionals. He was a Louisiana Licensed Real Estate Instructor and taught for the Louisiana Realtors Association. Past President of the Baton Rouge Board of Realtors and State Director of the Louisiana Realtors Association, National Association of Homebuilders & the Million Dollar Round Table. Recipient of Look Magazine Merchandising Award for Excellence and a member of the Million Dollar Circle. Board of Directors of the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce. Gale was a member of Rotary International where he attended 15 years without missing a meeting. He was a member of The City Club of Baton Rouge, and the Baton Rouge Country Club, where he sincerely enjoyed the company of his lunchtime pals. The family would like to thank Fr. Randy Cuevas and the pastoral staff of St. Aloysius Church; The United States Navy Military Funeral Honor Guard-Naval Air Station New Orleans, The Honor Guard Rifle Corp of American Legion Nicholson Post 38, The Patriot Guard Riders of Baton Rouge and the Baton Rouge Fleet Reserve Association of the Navy, Coast Guard and Marines.
