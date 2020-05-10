Richard H. "Buddy" Brown, Jr., a resident and native of Baton Rouge, passed away on May 9, 2020 at his residence. He was 79. Buddy retired from Foxboro Co. as an IT service tech. He was an active member of the Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club. His hobbies included making model airplanes, woodworking, and other numerous interests. He was a choir member at St. Alphonsus and St. Louis King of France for many years, and a member of IBEW local 995. He is survived by his wife, Audrey Brown of Baton Rouge; children, Richard H. Brown, III "Rick" of Watson, Anna M. Casso and husband Kenny R. Casso of Baton Rouge, and Mark A. Brown and wife Terri K. Brown of Addis, LA; grandchildren, Justin Brown, Matthew Brown, Richard Brown, Kali Brown, Lorenzo Casso; one great-grandson, Owen Brown; sister, Janice Dorn; and sister-in-law, Darlene Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard H. Brown, Sr. and Lola B. Brown; brother, Robert J. Brown, Sr.; and grandson, Kenny Ryan Casso. Pallbearers will be Justin Brown, Kali Brown, Matthew Brown, Owen Brown, Richard Brown, and Lorenzo Casso. A private graveside service will be held Wednesday May 13, 2020 at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

