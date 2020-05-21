Richard Hall LeDoux was born on December 15, 1943 and passed away on May 16, 2020. Many would say that he was one of those persons "larger than life." Richard spent every day of his adult life living as though it would be his last. He was a kind, caring, giving person; loving people, his family and having fun doing so. His best memories would be those of his houseboat on Belle River with family and friends. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman and horseman. He scuba dived with his sons, experimented with snow skiing, and would later begin breeding paint horses. The man had a love of the outdoors. He purchased his beautiful property in Clinton, LA, and worked endlessly taking care of the home he would come to love. Richard graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1962 and participated in football and track during his student career. He began electrical trade school in 1963 and finished in the spring of 1967. He became a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers IBEW Local Union 995 in September 1965. Richard founded LeDoux's Control Systems Inc. in January 1979 and was a successful business owner. His sons later joined the company and aided in its success. It continues to grow today under their leadership. The company was accepted as a member of the National Electrical Contractors Association in 1982. Richard served as an IBEW Local Union 995 Pension Board member from Oct. 2005 – Jan. 2007. Additionally, he served as President of the Baton Rouge Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association from 2003 - 2004 and as the Secretary/Treasurer from 2005 - 2007. Richard is survived by his wife of 26 years, Judy Davis LeDoux, who fell in love with him five years prior to their marriage; sons, Steve LeDoux (Stacey) and Glen LeDoux (Katie); daughter, Carmalie Brignac (Daniel Sanchez); grandchildren, Ben LeDoux, William LeDoux, and Annalee Sanchez; brother, Mike LeDoux; and sister, Jeanne LeDoux-Hickman. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Celine Mire LeDoux; father, Alfred Hall LeDoux; brother, Chris LeDoux; and much loved and cherished grandson, Brandon LeDoux. A special "thank you" to Kimberly Brecheen Barker, cherished and loyal friend, often referred to as "wife number two", who helped him with both business operations and personal affairs. A memorial will be held at a later date at the home of Richard and Judy LeDoux on Goose Lake. You may honor Richard's memory by making a donation in his name to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 24, 2020.