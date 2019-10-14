Richard Haughton Tannehill, M.D., died peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge on Friday, October 11, 2019. Dr. Tannehill was born on November 28, 1938, in Alexandria, Louisiana, and grew up in Urania, Louisiana. After graduating from Louisiana State University and Tulane University School of Medicine, he served his internship and residency at Confederate Memorial Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana. He served as a Major in the United States Army, where he was stationed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Dr. Tannehill returned to Baton Rouge and was engaged in the private practice of obstetrics and gynecology, where he was primarily affiliated with Woman's Hospital. At Woman's Hospital, he served as Chief of the Medical Staff, chairman and member of the Woman's Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, and was a member of the Founders of Woman's Hospital. Board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, he was a member of The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and was a member and president of the East Baton Rouge Parish Medical Society. Dr. Tannehill served on a number of community boards, including the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and the Episcopal School Board of Trustees and Board of Visitors and was a former Vestry member and Senior Warden of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Dr. Tannehill also served on the board of directors of Tideland Signal Corporation in Houston, Texas. A board member of St. Elizabeth Foundation from its inception, he received the Pam Kinamore Award and was recognized as an inaugural member of the Hall of Fame in 2018. Dr. Tannehill is survived by his wife, Sue "Suzette" Schwing Tannehill; his daughters Sue "Sudie" Tannehill Mann and husband Ben, and Mary Tannehill Odom; his sister, Charlotte Tannehill Westbrook; his grandchildren, Mary Caitlin Tannehill Hataway and husband Andy, Louis Marks Mann II, Richard Haughton Mann, George Martial Odom, Sue "Suzette" Tannehill Odom; great-grandchildren, Sophia Elise Hataway and Margot Rose Hataway; and many nieces, and nephews as well as devoted and loyal friends. He was predeceased by his son, Richard Haughton Tannehill, Jr.; his parents, Murphy Alton and Evelyn Davidson Tannehill; and his brother, Charles Lafayette Tannehill. Visitation will be in the parlor at St. James Episcopal Church from 9:30 am until the funeral service at 11:00 am, on Thursday, October 17. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the compassionate care given to Dr. Tannehill by Joyce Carter, Sonja Carter, and Shonica Johnson, as well as the staff of St. Joseph's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. James Episcopal Church at 205 N. 4th St., Baton Rouge, LA 70801, the St. Elizabeth Foundation at 8054 Summa Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70809, or a .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019