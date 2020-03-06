|
Richard Hay, age 66, a resident of Baton Rouge, went peacefully to be with the Lord Jesus on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Richard enjoyed spending time with his family, playing and writing music, gardening, and woodworking. Richard is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jenny Hay; his children, Cliff Hay and wife, Rebecca and Jeff Hay and wife, Katie; his grandchildren, Miles, Graham, and Penelope; his siblings, Kathryn "Kitty" Boudreaux and husband, Ricky, David Hay and wife, Goldie, Edward "Ed" Hay and wife, June, Laurie H. Borden, and Pearl H. Rabalais; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Marie O'Brien, Marilynn Simon and husband, John, Paul Bryan and wife, Angela, Kathleen Baldini and husband, Christopher, and Rosilynn Bryan, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Laurie Madison Hay and Emma Bodin Hay and his father and mother-in-law, Floyd and Rose Bryan. Visiting hours will be observed on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 12 pm until services at 2 pm at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Water for Life, P.O. Box 982000 Ft. Worth, Texas, 76182 or the Christian Broadcasting Network, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23463.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020