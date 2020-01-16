Richard Hill Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Hill Jr..
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard Hill, Jr. passed away at the age of 87 on January 15, 2020. Richard served our country in the United States Army. He was a member of Little Prairie Baptist Church. Richard is preceded in death by his father, Richard Hill Sr.; mother, Francis Lively Hill; brother, Gerald Hill; sister, Wynona Shingleur. Richard is survived by his wife, Sarah Atkinson Hill; daughters, Cheryl H Demars and spouse Gary Demars, Debbie H Hopkins and spouse Howard Hopkins; son, Kevin E Hill and spouse Julie Hill; sister, Beverly Bingham; brothers, Boyd Hill, Troy Hill, Malcolm Hill, Meridith Hill; grandchildren, Jamie Moreau, Jonathan Edwards, Eric Edwards, Jordan Hill and significant other Arely Juarez, Jared Hill and spouse Jaclyn Hill, Tony Hill, Tabitha Durden and spouse Kyle Durden, Sara Kersey and spouse Dakota Kersey; great grandchildren, Samantha Trabeaux, Christa'lyn Edwards, Cayley Moreau, Ava Kersey, Jackson Durden, Landon Edwards, Wyatt Juarez, Owen Hill. Clergy presiding over services will be Bruce Worrell. Pallbearers honoring Richard Hill will be Jordan Hill, Jared Hill, Joshua Atkinson, Brandon Atkinson, Tenny Ficklin, and Chad Forbes. Honorary Pallbearers Jug Ficklin and George Ficklin. Special thanks for the loving care received by the Carpenter House and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and Fresenius Dialysis Center. Thank you to all who gave such love and care to our father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-8pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9am until the funeral service starts at 10am at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Jan. 16, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.