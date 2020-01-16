Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Hill Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Hill, Jr. passed away at the age of 87 on January 15, 2020. Richard served our country in the United States Army. He was a member of Little Prairie Baptist Church. Richard is preceded in death by his father, Richard Hill Sr.; mother, Francis Lively Hill; brother, Gerald Hill; sister, Wynona Shingleur. Richard is survived by his wife, Sarah Atkinson Hill; daughters, Cheryl H Demars and spouse Gary Demars, Debbie H Hopkins and spouse Howard Hopkins; son, Kevin E Hill and spouse Julie Hill; sister, Beverly Bingham; brothers, Boyd Hill, Troy Hill, Malcolm Hill, Meridith Hill; grandchildren, Jamie Moreau, Jonathan Edwards, Eric Edwards, Jordan Hill and significant other Arely Juarez, Jared Hill and spouse Jaclyn Hill, Tony Hill, Tabitha Durden and spouse Kyle Durden, Sara Kersey and spouse Dakota Kersey; great grandchildren, Samantha Trabeaux, Christa'lyn Edwards, Cayley Moreau, Ava Kersey, Jackson Durden, Landon Edwards, Wyatt Juarez, Owen Hill. Clergy presiding over services will be Bruce Worrell. Pallbearers honoring Richard Hill will be Jordan Hill, Jared Hill, Joshua Atkinson, Brandon Atkinson, Tenny Ficklin, and Chad Forbes. Honorary Pallbearers Jug Ficklin and George Ficklin. Special thanks for the loving care received by the Carpenter House and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and Fresenius Dialysis Center. Thank you to all who gave such love and care to our father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-8pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9am until the funeral service starts at 10am at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Richard Hill, Jr. passed away at the age of 87 on January 15, 2020. Richard served our country in the United States Army. He was a member of Little Prairie Baptist Church. Richard is preceded in death by his father, Richard Hill Sr.; mother, Francis Lively Hill; brother, Gerald Hill; sister, Wynona Shingleur. Richard is survived by his wife, Sarah Atkinson Hill; daughters, Cheryl H Demars and spouse Gary Demars, Debbie H Hopkins and spouse Howard Hopkins; son, Kevin E Hill and spouse Julie Hill; sister, Beverly Bingham; brothers, Boyd Hill, Troy Hill, Malcolm Hill, Meridith Hill; grandchildren, Jamie Moreau, Jonathan Edwards, Eric Edwards, Jordan Hill and significant other Arely Juarez, Jared Hill and spouse Jaclyn Hill, Tony Hill, Tabitha Durden and spouse Kyle Durden, Sara Kersey and spouse Dakota Kersey; great grandchildren, Samantha Trabeaux, Christa'lyn Edwards, Cayley Moreau, Ava Kersey, Jackson Durden, Landon Edwards, Wyatt Juarez, Owen Hill. Clergy presiding over services will be Bruce Worrell. Pallbearers honoring Richard Hill will be Jordan Hill, Jared Hill, Joshua Atkinson, Brandon Atkinson, Tenny Ficklin, and Chad Forbes. Honorary Pallbearers Jug Ficklin and George Ficklin. Special thanks for the loving care received by the Carpenter House and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and Fresenius Dialysis Center. Thank you to all who gave such love and care to our father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-8pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9am until the funeral service starts at 10am at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Published in TheAdvocate.com on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Greenoaks Funeral Home Baton Rouge , LA (225) 925-5331 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.