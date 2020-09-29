1/1
Richard Hobbs Seale
1954 - 2020
Richard Hobbs Seale was born on November 22, 1954 and died at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond on September 26, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was 65 years old. Richard was the youngest of four children born to Thomas Jay Seale, Jr. and Marianne Gulley Seale. Richard graduated from Hammond High School in 1972 and attended Southeastern Louisiana University, before going to work for Martin Brower in Baton Rouge. After a time spent with Martin Brower, he worked for Dow Chemical for five years prior to taking over his father's business, Cross Inc. where he enjoyed working with farmers and supplying them with their needs. He later went to work for North Oaks Hospital in Material Services prior to going to work at Valero Refinery in Norco, Louisiana until his retirement. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, JoAnn Coleman Seale, his son, Jason R. Seale, son Grady and wife, Morgan Scherer Seale, and two precious granddaughters, Halle Rose Seale and Kennedy Carrie Seale. In addition he leaves behind his brother, Thomas Jay Seale, III and wife, Susan, of Hammond, along with sisters, Ermyne Seale Teekell and husband Terry of Baton Rouge, and Ann Seale Valega and husband Jim of Hammond. He also leaves behind two nieces, Katey Collura McCann and husband, Jason and Melanie Valega Sharp and husband, Kevin, and two nephews, Chip Collura and wife Dawn and Mark Ziller and wife Aimee and children; and four great nephews, Hunter, Jacob and Trey McCann, and Bryce Collura and one great niece, Maddie Sharp. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Elizabeth Coleman Nemeth and husband Bob, along with brother-in-law Roy Coleman, Jr., and wife Barbara, and their children. In Richard's free time, he enjoyed playing golf with his sons and friends, spending hours on the water, whether on a boat he and his brother enjoyed or at the cabins on Lake Pontchartrain with his family and siblings as well as riding in his golf cart, watching the Saints and Tigers, and spending time with his grandkids. In addition, Richard was a volunteer fireman in Hammond during the time Leonce Albin and Bonnie Collura served as Fire Chief. Richard was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Jay Seale, Jr. and Marianne Gulley Seale, and his paternal grandparents, Thomas Jay Seale, Sr. and Fannye Dorsey Seale, along with his maternal grandparents, Lee Russell Gulley, Sr. and Ermyne Bishop Gulley, along with his father-in-law Roy Coleman, Sr. and mother-in-law Marie Daquano Coleman, and a sister-in-law, Judith Milburn Seale. Visitation will be at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, LA 70401 from 8:30 am to 11:00 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 followed by a funeral service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to a Cancer Research charity of your choice. Masks are required along with social distancing. An online guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
08:30 - 11:00 AM
Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond
OCT
2
Service
11:00 AM
Harry McKneely & Son - Hammond
Funeral services provided by
Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond, LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
September 29, 2020
A person could not have had a better friend . I will greatly miss knowing he will not be around, because when he was you knew he would always be there for you. Knowing him made my life better. SO SAD. Pat Canal
pat canal
Friend
September 29, 2020
My sympathy to Jo-Ann and family. Ritchie was always so kind.
Billie Jean Bowden Haas
Friend
September 28, 2020
Joanne I am so sorry!!! You and your family are in my prayers!! Hugs and prayers. Love you!
Gina Antie Dugas
Family
September 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you all.
Gayle Bickley
Friend
September 28, 2020
Please accept our heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one.
Peggy & Sidney Robert
Family Friend
