Richard Ponsano was born on October 6th, 1955, in White Castle, LA. He passed away on June 6, 2019 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was the middle child of the late Wildren Sr and Ledonia Ponsano. Grandson of the late Whitmel and Althee Ponsano and the late Clebert and Bertha Gauthreaux. Brother of the late Buster Ponsano and husband of the late Donna Foster Ponsano. Richard spent most of his adult life repairing cars before becoming one of the top Automobile Exhaust System Specialist in Baton Rouge. Richard loved to listen to the Blues and Zydeco music. His favorite was Wayne Toups. He like NASCAR racing, fishing and watching the boats go by on the river at his sister's home. He was a very gentle soul and a mellow man. These last years he was at peace with his life. Those left behind to remember him are Beverly, Roger and Chris Steffers, Paul and DiAnne Ponsano, Cherryl, Dustin and Land Brown, Sara and Jeffery Edwards and Clarice Gauthreaux. HIS JOURNEY HAS ENDED. HE CAN FINALLY REST. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

