Richard Jason Santini
Richard Jason Santini of Walker, (known as Jason), lost his life August 17, 2020 in New Orleans in a tragic auto accident. Jason leaves behind his wife, Abby, his son Brayden, age 7 and his daughter Addison, age 4. Jason was a loving father and husband, a doting Dad that helped coach his son's T-Ball Team and attended Walker Baptist Church. Jason was an honorably discharged Army Veteran who served six years with a tour in Iraq obtaining the rank of Sergeant. Jason received several achievement and accommodation awards from the Army. At the time of the accident, Jason was unemployed and was a student at Advanced Welding School to become a welder. With Jason's passing, he leaves behind no life insurance. This unfortunate event has caught the family at a time when they have very little money. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church, Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until religious services at 6:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Jason McNaughten. There will be a graveside service for Jason at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be considered to assist the family to defray funeral cost; to give a gift, please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/jason-santini-1. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements, 225-644-9683.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Walker Baptist Church
AUG
23
Service
06:00 PM
Walker Baptist Church
AUG
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Louisiana National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
