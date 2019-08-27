Richard Joseph "Slim" Hernandez Sr., was a native of White Castle, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Many years were spent working at A&P, National and Blue Ribbon. He passed away on August 25, 2019 at 9:20 am at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Hanson Hernandez; his first wife, Mary Edna; his siblings, Charles (Delta), Clyde (Sarah), Catherine (Guess) and Norma (Nelson); son in law, Dennis, and stepson, Marshall. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; two children, Rick (Bert) and Cindy; brother, Bruce (Jackie); stepchildren, Frank, Kathy, Susan (Blake), Fred, David; 13 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, and numerous other family and friends. His dog, Gump, will surely miss him as well. He was a US Navy Veteran in World War II. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Blvd., on August 29, 2019 from 9:00 am – 10:30 am. Following visitation funeral services will be on August 29, 2019 at Grace Memorial in Plaquemine, Louisiana. Services will be provided by Deacon Joseph Scimeca. Pallbearers will be Joey, Cael, Jeff, Joshua, David and Blake. The Hernandez Family thanks Pinnacle Hospice for their services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019