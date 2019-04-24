Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Joseph "Rick" Labouliere Sr.. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Rick" Joseph Labouliere, Sr., a resident of Greensburg and native of Fairbanks AK, left this earth on April 16, 2019 to be with his son, Ricky Labouliere Jr, mother, Ethel Mae Johnson Labouliere and father, Edmond Labouliere in heaven. He was retired from Exxon Mobil with 30 years of service. Rick was an amazing husband, father, brother and friend. Visitation will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 11:30 am until service time at 1:30 pm followed by a 2:30 pm graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Park in Denham Springs. Rick is survived by his wife of 19 years, Robbie Labouliere, sons, David Labouliere (Katrina), Brock Labouliere (Karly) and Chris Labouliere, daughter in law, Sara Labouliere, sisters, Jody Blouin (Bobby), Jan Labouliere, brother, John Labouliere (Julie), grandchildren, Bryce, Mackenzie, Kayla, Kayden, Konner, Tristen, Kassidi, Brynlee, Camdon and Fayth. Rick loved hunting but mostly he loved his time sitting in the woods surrounded by nature. He always said that was where he felt closest to God. Rick thought that his children and grandchildren were his greatest accomplishments in life. Rick loved his wife, Robbie, and cherished all the wonderful times they shared. Rick was grateful for his continued friendship with the mother of his children, Toni Labouliere. Heaven will be a little brighter with his presence and earth a little darker with the loss of his beautiful soul. Rest In Peace Baby. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019

