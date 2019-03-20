Richard Keith "Coach" Thompson, died on Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019. He was 68 years old, a resident of Zachary and was retired from ELMHS with 28 years of service. He was also a US Navy veteran. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm. And continues on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 9am until service at 11am conducted by Rev. Keith Cox. Burial will be in Jackson Cemetery, Jackson. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon Palmer Thompson; a daughter, Shelley Thompson Milliken and husband, Carey of Ethel; and 3 grandchildren, Breanna Vice Hopkins and husband, Richard F. Hopkins, IV; Lynzlee Nicole Milliken and Carley Kathryn Milliken. A great grandson, Richard Frederick Hopkins, V. Keith is preceded in death by his son, Ret Michael Thompson and his parents, Clinton R. Thompson, Jr. and Patricia Dugas Thompson. Pallbearers will be Carey Milliken, Richard Hopkins, IV, Butch Trahan, Riley Palmer, Sean Moss and John Metz. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Threeton, Mark Anders, Shelton Watts, Jason Jackson, Joel Frosch, Bill Montgomery, Chris Davezac and Steve Tynes. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
