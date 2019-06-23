Memorial Services celebrating the life of Richard L. Carpenter will be held at The New Beginnings Church of Walker, 9768 Florida Blvd., 70785 on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The service will follow at 7:00 p.m. officiated by his nephews, Bro. Mike Smith and Bro. Charles Smith. Richard L. Carpenter, age 75, passed away on June 13, 2019 at his residence in North Carolina. He is survived by his children Monica Painting and husband Rodney, Richard Scott Carpenter, Claude "Bubba" Carpenter, Jason Carpenter and wife Ashley, two step daughters Marnie Alexander and husband Greg, and Shana Warnock; his grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews; siblings Dalton Carpenter and wife Rose, W.V. Carpenter and wife Pat, Margie Del Carpenter Smith and husband Charles, and sister-in-law Wendy Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward C. and Lucille Carpenter; son Edward Carpenter, and siblings Doris, Daisey, Carter, Freddie, and Travis Carpenter. Richard was an avid deer hunter, fisherman, and loved riding horses and hiking in the mountains. He was a graduate of Walker High School. Richard was the President of the Lions Club in Bartow, Florida, a retired paint contractor, he was active in his church, and sang in the choir. He was a living witness for the Glory of God. Missed by all, but there will come a day that we have the opportunity to see him again. The Carpenter family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 23 to June 28, 2019