Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. "Butch" Carter. View Sign

Richard L. Carter, known to all as "Butch", passed away on April 18, 2019. Butch, 78, was born December 27, 1940 and was a life-long resident of Baton Rouge. He was a Central High School graduate, a member of the Army Reserves, and was employed at BASF Chemical for many years. He loved the outdoors, especially gardening, camping and fishing, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends in his retirement. He was an avid storyteller, and never missed an opportunity to dance with his beloved wife of 54 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and Glynn Carter; and two brothers, Norman Michelli and Warren Michelli. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Carter; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Randy Barton; sister, Virginia Aubert; two grandchildren, Sarah Barton and Ben Barton; and numerous other family members, nieces, and nephews. Visitation is Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church from 9am until services at 11am, 12424 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am, followed by interment at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Pall bearers will be Brett Moss, Jeff Ragusa, Perry Schexnayder, Scott Thomas, Frankie Treigle, and Phil Tureau. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to . Richard L. Carter, known to all as "Butch", passed away on April 18, 2019. Butch, 78, was born December 27, 1940 and was a life-long resident of Baton Rouge. He was a Central High School graduate, a member of the Army Reserves, and was employed at BASF Chemical for many years. He loved the outdoors, especially gardening, camping and fishing, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends in his retirement. He was an avid storyteller, and never missed an opportunity to dance with his beloved wife of 54 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and Glynn Carter; and two brothers, Norman Michelli and Warren Michelli. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Carter; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Randy Barton; sister, Virginia Aubert; two grandchildren, Sarah Barton and Ben Barton; and numerous other family members, nieces, and nephews. Visitation is Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church from 9am until services at 11am, 12424 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am, followed by interment at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815. Pall bearers will be Brett Moss, Jeff Ragusa, Perry Schexnayder, Scott Thomas, Frankie Treigle, and Phil Tureau. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Greenoaks Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close