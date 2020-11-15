Richard L. Trepagnier, Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 with family by his side at the age of 90. He was born in New Orleans, LA on March 18, 1930 and moved to Plaquemine, LA with his mother and father when he was 2 years old. His childhood was spent growing up on the Plaquemine Lock where his father was Assistant Lockmaster. Richard was a 1947 graduate of Plaquemine High School and enlisted in the United States Army in 1951, proudly serving as a member of the 373rd Military Police Company during the Korean War. Upon return from the Army, he attended college on the GI Bill and was later hired by Dow Chemical Company. He married the love of his life, Stella Margaret Chiek, who lovingly referred to him as "Angel," and they developed an inseparable relationship that was revered by all who knew them. He could often be heard saying, "Stella, you sweet little thing." Richard was known as the neighborhood handyman and was often called on by neighbors and friends to fix practically anything. He retired as an Analyzer Technician from Dow Chemical after 29 years of service in 1991. Upon retiring, Richard and Stella spent time together travelling with friends, however, his greatest joy was spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved fishing, "piddling" in his garage, and "coffee time" with his close friends and neighbors. Richard volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for over 13 years and coordinated the building of many homes in the Plaquemine area. He was a Board Member of the Friends of the Plaquemine Lock State Historical Site from 2011 – 2019 where he spent countless hours conducting tours and giving personal accounts of Lock operations. Richard was also recognized as the 2004 Citizen of the Year by the Kiwanis Club in Iberville Parish. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Stella Margaret; children, Richard L. Trepagnier, III and wife Monica; Ronell Trepagnier Seneca and husband Mark; grandchildren, Randi and Robbi Seneca, and Renee and Andrew Trepagnier. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard, Sr. and Edvige Duncan Trepagnier. Special thanks to Pointe Coupee Hospice, especially the care given by Cassie, Warren and Jenny. Also special thanks to the many wonderful nurses and caregivers at the LaCour House Assisted Living Community in New Roads, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5 to 8pm and will resume on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 12 to 1:30pm with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 2pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of the Plaquemine Lock. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.