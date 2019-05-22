Richard Laiche, 63, a native of Lutcher, LA and resident of Paulina, LA passed away on May 18, 2019. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Sepulvado (Kenneth) and Doreen Lambert (Sidney); and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Jean, Sr and Mabel Laiche; brothers, Otis Jean, Jr. and Thomas Joseph Laiche; sisters, Patricia Ann Roussel and Edna Mae Jones. A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, LA from 10:00 am until 11:30am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, LA. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements. To view or sign the family guestbook, visit www.roselynnfuneralhome.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 24, 2019