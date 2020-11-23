Richard Lee Peabody, born December 22, 1949 in New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away peacefully November 21, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice following a week- long hospitalization at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Bluebonnet campus. Richard is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dianne Brupbacher Peabody, their children, Ursula Jane Peabody Myers and husband Jeffrey of Oviedo Florida, Richard Lee Peabody II, St. Francisville, Louisiana, grand-children Lilah Maghee Peabody, Elizabeth Caroline Myers and Matthew Everett Myers, brother Eugene Poitevin Peabody II and his wife Carol of Abita Springs, Louisiana, three nieces, five nephews, five great nieces and three great nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Reta Elizabeth Ford Peabody and his father, Eugene Poitevin Peabody. Richard was raised in Metairie, Louisiana where he attended East Jefferson High School. He was an Honor student, attended Pelican Boys State, and was a member of the East Jefferson High School's Wrestling team which won East Jefferson's first State Championship in sport. He attended Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge graduating in 1974 and received a Master's in Social Work from LSU in May 1976. He was hired that summer by Assistant Warden for Treatment, the late Frank C. Blackburn, as a Social Worker at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. This was following a 1975 Federal Court order demanding upgraded treatment for prisoners. When Frank Blackburn became Warden, he chose Richard as his Assistant Warden over Treatment. He remained in that position until the late Warden Hilton Butler appointed Richard as his Deputy Warden. Richard, despite his own health issues, remained in that position until his retirement in 2018 spending his entire career, 41 years, trying to make Angola a safer and more humane place for both inmates and staff to live and work. Richard was a 2010 recipient of the Charles E. Dunbar Jr. Career Service Award by the Louisiana Civil Service League presented for distinguished service over and above the call of duty. He was always a calm presence in crisis, fair to all, and a good listener for both inmates and staff alike. Pallbearers are his son in law, Jeffrey Scott Myers, nephews Daniel Taylor Shaw, Michael Tanner Shaw, Chandler Garnett Winn, and Chancelor Calvin Winn; Great Nephews Caleb Delafield Shaw and Christian Daniel Shaw; and Wesley Scott Vannoy. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Hartman Brupbacher III, the Honorable Nolan Sanford Winn, and Darrel Scott Vanoy. Visitation will be from 9:00am until 11:00am at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary, Louisiana on Wednesday November 25. Service for family at Charlet Funeral Home 11:00am conducted by Mike Clark, Minister. Graveside service for family will follow at Masonic Cemetery No. 1 in New Orleans on City Park Avenue at 2:00 pm. A special thanks to his medical care givers for many years, the Cardiovascular Institute of the South staff especially Dr. Craig Walker and Dr. Charles Thompson; Dr. Jones Samuel and Renal Associates ; Dr. M. Roppolo, Dr. J. O' Neal, Nurse Laura, the Fresenius staff; Dr. Reagan Elkins and Lane Home Health for all their caring support. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the LSU School of Social Work, Huey P. Long Field House #311, Baton Rouge, La. 70802. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.