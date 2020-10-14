1/1
Richard Lee Stone
1939 - 2020
Richard Lee Stone passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020. Our loss is Heaven's gain. Born October 8, 1939, in Norfolk, VA, Dick was President of his senior class at Maury High School, attended William & Mary (Norfolk), Mississippi State University and LSU. He was in the Coast Guard and US Air Force (Vietnam era). While stationed in Columbus, MS, in 1961, he met and married the love of his life, Kathleen Miller. They had two children, Allen and Erin. Dick loved spending time with family and friends and watching LSU Tigers and Saints Football. He loved to laugh and we will miss his amazing sense of humor and the joy he brought to all he met. Among his many interests, Dick enjoyed cooking, fishing, traveling, movies, real and model trains, stamps, and coins. He was employed at Exxon Chemicals from 1965-1994 in Project Engineering, known fondly as "Old Blue". He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Kathleen; son, R. Allen Stone (Joanna Fox Stone), Cumming, GA; daughter, Erin K. Stone, Baton Rouge; sisters, Delores Pallette (Roy) Elizabeth City, NC, Kaye Reilly, Greensboro, NC, and Pamela Fromm, Naples, FL; plus many wonderful nieces and nephews. Dick joined his parents, Marion Allen Stone and Olin Drewery Stone (Virginia Beach, VA) and brother, George Riley Stone (Chesapeake, VA), in a heavenly reunion. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 5:00PM~7:00PM. Visitation will resume at Gardenview Mausoleum in Greenoaks Memorial Park on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 9:00AM until the time of funeral services at 10:00AM. Dr. Chuck Lowman will officiate.The family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice and the staff at the Carpenter House. Donations may be made in Dick's name to Methodist Children's Home in Ruston, LA, and American Lung Cancer Society.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
