Richard Lee Wilson passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019 at Harvest Manor Nursing Home from dementia and other health related problems. He is survived by his friends and caregivers, LJ and Linda Breaux, Melissa Perkins, and his beloved cats, Rosie and Buddy. There will be a private service at a later time. The caregivers would like to thank Harvest Manor Nursing Home and a special thank you to Amber and Shon with Life Source Hospice for love and care that was shown to Richard in his final days. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory, St. Amant 225-644-9683
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 22, 2019