Richard Lockwood Chauvin, Sr., known to his family and friends as Dick, was born in Osyka, MS on October 8, 1931 to Alden E. and Sydney W. Chauvin and passed away at his home on July 11, 2020. His family lived on Smithfield Plantation in West Baton Rouge Parish for many years. Richard graduated from a military academy in MS before attending LSU, then joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean conflict. He was a member of Broadmoor Methodist Church. He was retired from Stone and Webster Engineering. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Ann; sons, Richard, Jr. and wife Cindy and Scott and wife Annie; grandsons, Richard III (Locke), Bradford, Sean, Ian and wife Natalie; step-granddaughters, Mary Evelyn, Melissa and Elizabeth White; nieces, Kim Terry, Marilyn Stoneke; nephew, Blake Chauvin; and a special nephew, Sam Alleman and wife Betti. The family is deeply grateful to his long-time caregivers, Johnnell and Angela, who shared with us his long struggle with COPD. His burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his memory to the following would be deeply appreciated: Hospice in His Care, 3233 S. Sherwood Forrest Blvd., Suite 102 Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or The National Park Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave., Suite 200, Washington, DC 20005.