Richard Lovell Westfall, age 89, was born in Mesa, ID, and a resident of Central, LA. He met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face on October 16, 2020, passing away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Richard served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He attained the position of Staff Sergeant. He was stationed at Chennault AFB, in Lake Charles. While stopping into a nearby restaurant for coffee, he met and eventually married the love of his life, Margaret, who he was married to for 66 years. He began his career working in the local TV station in the control room, and eventually trained to become an instrument tech in plants from Texas to Alabama and upwards to Missouri and North Dakota. He retired as a Senior Instrument Designer for Ford, Bacon, and Davis through Local Union 198. His hobbies were HAM Radio (WA50VW) and woodworking. Richard is survived by his four daughters, Catherine Westfall, Patricia Westfall Tetley, husband Fred Tetley, Ann Westfall Bonaventure, husband Larry Bonaventure, and Mary Westfall; four grandchildren, Ashen Bonaventure, Jonathan Tucker, Joy Tucker, and Alayna Simmons, and one great grandchild, Elisabeth Tucker; and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Crochet Westfall; an infant son, Richard Joseph Westfall; his parents, Lester Thomas Westfall and Lillian Jane Evans Westfall; and his sister and brothers, Jean Westfall Buchanan, Robert Westfall, and Kenneth Westfall. Pallbearers will be Larry Bonaventure, Bruce Simmons, Darryl Rainwater, Toby Tucker, Warren Pratt and Trey Chaney. Richard was a devoted husband and wonderful father to his four daughters and their children. During his 22 years of retirement, he took great pleasure in helping care for and teach his young grandchildren how to color, read and write, and helped take care of his wife and their home. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Compassus Hospice, Ms. Terry Sanders P.A., and our sitters Dot and Rosalyn for their help with dad's care. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on October 21, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the chapel service at 11:30 AM, officiated by Pastor Philip Pimlott. The graveside service and burial will follow at 1 PM at Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 W Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.