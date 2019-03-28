Richard Malva "Dick" Person passed away peacefully on March 27th surrounded by his family. He was born on January 15, 1928 in Waterproof, Louisiana and raised on beautiful Lake St. John. Dick served as a paratrooper during the Korean Conflict 1951-1953. He served in the 508th Parachute Regimental Combat Team as part of the 82nd Airborne Division. After his service he relocated to New Orleans, LA where he met his wife of 56 years, Marylyn Florence Miller. They were married on July 21, 1962. He relocated his family to Baton Rouge in 1965 where he would raise his three children and live for the remainder of his life. Dick retired from the Louisiana State Department of Agriculture where he worked for 25 years. He was an avid gardener and loved sharing his vegetables with family and friends. On weekends and holidays he enjoyed returning to his beloved Lake St. John with his family. One of his best memories was playing a small part in the movie Blaze alongside Paul Newman. He was preceded in death by his parents William Ernest Person Sr. and Bessie Ethel Fogleman Person, brother William Ernest Person Jr., and sister Betty Grace Person Loomis. He is survived by his wife Marylyn Miller Person, daughter Carol Ann Person, daughter Susannah Person Smith and husband Shelby W. Smith, son Dr. Richard Ernest Person and wife Dr. Melanie King-Person, four grandchildren; Eric Chandler Smith, Caroline Olivia Smith, Rome Alexander King Person and Josephine Melanie Person, sister Norma Jean Person Price, many nieces and nephews that he adored and lifelong friend Bobby Marks. A private family service and celebration of life will be held at Lake St. John to honor his 91 years.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019