Richard Maple Coe, Jr. passed away at the age of 90 at his home on Friday, October 16, 2020 with his family by his side. Richard was born in McComb, MS on August 16, 1930 to the late Ruby Aline Allen Coe and Dick Maple Coe, Sr. He grew up on his family's farm in Oakdale, MS with his mother and grandparents. Richard served in the army during the Korean War and was stationed in Paris, France. He was employed for more than 30 years by Williams Companies, formally Transcontinental Gas Pipeline until taking his retirement at age 60. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 66 years Evelyn Juanita Sinclair Coe, son James Coe, daughter Amy Coe and granddaughter Kara Coe. He was preceded in death by daughter Mary Jessica Coe. Richard was a strong man with the kindest heart and a sweet gentle presence. He had a passionate love for music and nature. Due to concerns about the Covid virus, private graveside services and burial were held in McComb, MS on Monday, October 19, 2020. Donations may be made in Richard's name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, P. O. Box 27106, New York, NY 27106. Please indicate Richard's name in the memo line of the check. Or you may donate to the Preservation Hall Foundation, 726 Saint Peter St., New Orleans, LA 70116.

