Richard McGarner

Service Information
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA
70764
(225)-687-4216
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Luke Family Christian Center
58615 Hoover St.
Plaquemine, LA
Obituary
Richard McGarner, a native and resident of Plaquemine, passed away February 27, 2020 at the age 77. Religious Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 @ 11 am at St. Luke Family Christian Center, 58615 Hoover St., Plaquemine. Interment in Grace Memorial Park. He is survived by loving wife Dorothy M McGarner, a loving daughter Belinda Fluker, Baton Rouge, Two sons Paul Kelly Jr.(April), Crystal, Minnesota and Clifford Kelly (Edna) Centerville, Mississippi and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Services entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
