On Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, Richard (Richie) Merlin Morgan Sr passed away at the age of 57, surrounded by his family at The Crossing by Clairity. Richie was a native and resident of Denham Springs, La. He was a long distance truck driver by trade. Richie enjoyed working on cars, fishing and loved riding motorcycles. Richie was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin E. and Joyce Curtis Morgan of Denham Springs, a brother Randy K. Morgan, his grandparents, Richard Milton and Beulah Whitehead Curtis of Denham Springs, La and Francis Eugene and Mamie Coates Morgan of Greenwell Springs, La. He is survived by son Richard (Rick) and wife Samantha Morgan, son Paul Andrew Morgan, daughter Heather Morgan Downes and husband Zach, 5 granddaughters, Gabbi, Brooklyn, Anna, Ryleigh, and Jaizlyn, 1 grandson, Camden, a sister Jan Morgan Koranek and husband Brian, and a brother Russell A Morgan. Visitation and Services will be held at the Seale Funeral home in Denham Springs with visitation starting on Thursday, Nov. 7th from 6pm-9pm and Friday, Nov. 8th from 9am-11am, with service beginning at 11. Burial will be at Amite Baptist Church Cemetery following the service.