Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Richard Molpus Hill, MD. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Richard Molpus Hill, MD, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Barbara Ann Stice Hill. Born in Covington, TN, in 1931, Dr. Hill met life with fierce intelligence, uncommon drive, and an astonishing supply of the corniest jokes ever told by any human being. From the timber mills of Neshoba County, MS, where he grew up, Dr. Hill went on to build a list of accomplishments that seems improbably large for one lifetime. A graduate of Philadelphia High School, he earned college degrees in both business and accounting from Mississippi College where he graduated in 1952, a masters in business administration from LSU in 1954, became a pilot of both airplanes and helicopters in the National Guard and U.S. Army, which he left ranked lieutenant in 1957, returned to Mississippi College to obtain a degree in chemistry in 1958, then earned a medical degree at University of Mississippi in 1962. Befitting a man of talents and interests too broad for any specialty, he engaged in the general practice of medicine in Baton Rouge, LA for another thirty-four years. He achieved the respect and admiration of his patients and his peers. He was not done. He founded Hill Consulting, where he accumulated and managed a vast array of diverse properties and enterprises that included shopping centers, restaurants, clothiers, drug stores, oil and gas fields, barzona cattle, apartment complexes, and retail merchandisers. He sat on the boards of banks, gave advice and support to entrepreneurs, contributed to arts and charities, remained passionate about flying and airplanes his entire life, and hosted brunch for his entire family every Sunday morning. He touched many lives, some more firmly than others, always for the better. He leaves a large family who will miss him dearly: his son Rick and wife Shane, their daughter Jordan, her husband Scott Lavery, and their newborn son Jude; his daughter Suzanne and partner Russ Ramsey, her daughter Sara and husband Will Aguirre, and their daughters Annie and Liza; his second daughter Stephanie, her husband Tommy Lambert, and their children Lowell and Neva Frances. Friends are invited to visit them and celebrate the life of this extraordinary man on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from five until eight (5.00-8.00) p.m., at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. In keeping with Dr. Hill's personality, donations to Baton Rouge Area Foundation or the are requested in lieu of flowers. The family would like to thank Jackie Hebert and her daughters, Alisha, Katrice and Nicole for their loving care and attention. Dr. Richard Molpus Hill, MD, passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-two years, Barbara Ann Stice Hill. Born in Covington, TN, in 1931, Dr. Hill met life with fierce intelligence, uncommon drive, and an astonishing supply of the corniest jokes ever told by any human being. From the timber mills of Neshoba County, MS, where he grew up, Dr. Hill went on to build a list of accomplishments that seems improbably large for one lifetime. A graduate of Philadelphia High School, he earned college degrees in both business and accounting from Mississippi College where he graduated in 1952, a masters in business administration from LSU in 1954, became a pilot of both airplanes and helicopters in the National Guard and U.S. Army, which he left ranked lieutenant in 1957, returned to Mississippi College to obtain a degree in chemistry in 1958, then earned a medical degree at University of Mississippi in 1962. Befitting a man of talents and interests too broad for any specialty, he engaged in the general practice of medicine in Baton Rouge, LA for another thirty-four years. He achieved the respect and admiration of his patients and his peers. He was not done. He founded Hill Consulting, where he accumulated and managed a vast array of diverse properties and enterprises that included shopping centers, restaurants, clothiers, drug stores, oil and gas fields, barzona cattle, apartment complexes, and retail merchandisers. He sat on the boards of banks, gave advice and support to entrepreneurs, contributed to arts and charities, remained passionate about flying and airplanes his entire life, and hosted brunch for his entire family every Sunday morning. He touched many lives, some more firmly than others, always for the better. He leaves a large family who will miss him dearly: his son Rick and wife Shane, their daughter Jordan, her husband Scott Lavery, and their newborn son Jude; his daughter Suzanne and partner Russ Ramsey, her daughter Sara and husband Will Aguirre, and their daughters Annie and Liza; his second daughter Stephanie, her husband Tommy Lambert, and their children Lowell and Neva Frances. Friends are invited to visit them and celebrate the life of this extraordinary man on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from five until eight (5.00-8.00) p.m., at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. In keeping with Dr. Hill's personality, donations to Baton Rouge Area Foundation or the are requested in lieu of flowers. The family would like to thank Jackie Hebert and her daughters, Alisha, Katrice and Nicole for their loving care and attention. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations