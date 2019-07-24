Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Nereaux "Dick" Burtt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" Nereaux Burtt, 71, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA died on Tuesday, July 23 at 3:00 am. Dick was a retired General Counsel with the State Employee Group Benefits Plan. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Janet "Jan" (LeBlanc) Burtt; his daughter, Jennifer (Burtt) Butler and spouse Mike; grandchildren, Michael and Mitchell Butler; and son, Richard "Richie" Nereaux Burtt II and his fiancé Heidi Batdorf; brother David A. Burtt II and spouse Anne; and sister Martha "Mackie" Burtt. Dick was preceeded in death by his parents David and Martha Burtt. Dick attended Dufroq Elementary, Baton Rouge Jr High, was a graduate of Broadmoor High School (c/o 1966), LSU (c/o 1970) and earned a JD from LSU School of Law in 1978. He started his career with LaDOTD and eventually retired from the LA State Employee Group Benefits Program after 30 years of service. Dick was an avid reader, a proponent of education and had a love of sports including LSU football and basketball and spent his younger days coaching Richie's little league basketball games and played in a men's FUMC church basketball league. First United Methodist Church (FUMC) was a large part of his life and he faithfully served as an usher for FUMC for many years. He passed on his love of God by gifting a bible to new babies born to family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to give special thanks and recognition to his dedicated team of doctors, Dr. Lara Falcon, Dr. Joel Silverberg, Dr. Jones Samuel and Dr. Carl Luikart. Visiting will be from 10:30 am – noon at First United Methodist Church in downtown Baton Rouge on Friday, July 26 with a memorial service starting at noon. A reception will follow in the church gym at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ( Richard "Dick" Nereaux Burtt, 71, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA died on Tuesday, July 23 at 3:00 am. Dick was a retired General Counsel with the State Employee Group Benefits Plan. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Janet "Jan" (LeBlanc) Burtt; his daughter, Jennifer (Burtt) Butler and spouse Mike; grandchildren, Michael and Mitchell Butler; and son, Richard "Richie" Nereaux Burtt II and his fiancé Heidi Batdorf; brother David A. Burtt II and spouse Anne; and sister Martha "Mackie" Burtt. Dick was preceeded in death by his parents David and Martha Burtt. Dick attended Dufroq Elementary, Baton Rouge Jr High, was a graduate of Broadmoor High School (c/o 1966), LSU (c/o 1970) and earned a JD from LSU School of Law in 1978. He started his career with LaDOTD and eventually retired from the LA State Employee Group Benefits Program after 30 years of service. Dick was an avid reader, a proponent of education and had a love of sports including LSU football and basketball and spent his younger days coaching Richie's little league basketball games and played in a men's FUMC church basketball league. First United Methodist Church (FUMC) was a large part of his life and he faithfully served as an usher for FUMC for many years. He passed on his love of God by gifting a bible to new babies born to family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. The family would like to give special thanks and recognition to his dedicated team of doctors, Dr. Lara Falcon, Dr. Joel Silverberg, Dr. Jones Samuel and Dr. Carl Luikart. Visiting will be from 10:30 am – noon at First United Methodist Church in downtown Baton Rouge on Friday, July 26 with a memorial service starting at noon. A reception will follow in the church gym at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation ( JDRF.org ) or to First United Methodist Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 24 to July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close