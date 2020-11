Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Patin, age 70, born Oct. 20, 1950, died on Nov. 4, 2020. Survived by his wife Carolyn Patin. Services will be held at Hall Davis and Sons. Viewing is from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m., Nov. 13. Service is at 10 a.m., Nov. 14. Interment at Hope Cemetery.

